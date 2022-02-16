LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department passed away after battling cancer.
LMPD confirmed the death of Sgt. Jesse Copeland on social media.
He started with the Jefferson County Police Department in 1998 and continued with LMPD after the merger.
Copeland was part of the Dignitary Protection Team for 18 years, protecting celebrities and lawmakers like Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
LMPD said he was a great man, mentor, friend and guardian who will be greatly missed.
