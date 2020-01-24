LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a stabbing that occurred shortly after 2020 began.
The stabbing occurred at The Bourbon Hall, located at 116 W. Jefferson St., between midnight and 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, police said. LMPD just released photos of the alleged suspect's car, which they believe is a 2013 or 2014 Dodge Charger. Officers are asking the public to pay close attention to the car's "forever glass roof."
The suspect is described as a black male who is between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and curly hair.
You can call LMPD anonymously at 502-574-LMPD if you have any information related to the stabbing.
