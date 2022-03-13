LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital on Sunday and later died.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in southwest Louisville around 11:30 a.m. on a report that a shooting victim had been brought in, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Police said the female shooting victim was transported to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her name and age have not yet been released.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but as of Sunday afternoon did not have a location for the shooting. There are currently no suspects and have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's online tip portal by clicking here.
