LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesperson Beth Ruoff talked with WDRB in the Morning about safety for this year's Kentucky Derby.
Ruoff says LMPD will be present at the track this year, but staffing levels will be down. She says with the track's capacity limits, fewer officers are needed.
Security and traffic can make getting to the track tricky for out-of-towners and even locals. Ruoff says the best way to get there is to park at a shuttle location and shuttle in.
LMPD plans to announce traffic plans Wednesday afternoon.
Ruoff says her best advice for a safe Derby is get to know the area or attend with someone who knows the area, and be aware of your surroundings. She says there are officers ready to help if you do get lost.
LMPD says it will keep its bag checking policies the same and will be searching people for items that are not allowed into the track.
LMPD says once released, its traffic plans will be posted on their website at LMPD.com.
