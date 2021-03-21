LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.
According to police, officers in LMPD's first division responded to reports of a person down near Elliott Avenue and 26th streets just before 3 a.m.
On scene, police found an adult male who had died.
Investigators believe his injuries were due to foul play.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (7682).
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.