LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police's SWAT team has responded to an east Louisville residential neighborhood to deal with a "barricaded subject."
LMPD at 11:19 p.m. urged people to avoid the area near the 5000 block of Oakbrook Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood about three miles northwest of the Kentucky Truck Plant.
The department did not provide details about the incident but said in an email that officers initially responded to a report about a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m.
This story may be updated.
