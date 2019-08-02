LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman charged with human trafficking were in court Friday morning.
Police say 60-year-old Curtis Bradley sexually assaulted a now 14-year-old girl more than 100 times over the past 3 years.
Investigators say 59-year-old Monica Bass arranged the sexual assaults in exchange for money.
Police say the most recent assault happened July 27, when Bass brought the teen to Bradley's house. According to court documents, she was forced to undress while Bradley took pictures of her. He's also accused of recording sex acts with the teen.
The victim was able to get away from the house, and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. After an investigation, police got search warrants and found digital evidence that backed up the victim's claims.
The judge entered a not guilty plea for both suspects Friday morning, and raised Bradley's bond from $100,000 to $750,000 cash only. The judge set a $500,000 for Bass.
They're both facing several charges including human trafficking. Bradley is also charged with promoting a sex performance by a minor under 16, rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse. Prosecutors say more charges are expected based on the "substantial amount of evidence" investigators collected.
