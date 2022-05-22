LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Police say just after 10 p.m., the LMPD 4th division responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of E. Kentucky Street. When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male that had been shot.
Both were transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The LMPD 4th Division officers are investigating.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You can also click here for LMPD’s crime tip portal.
