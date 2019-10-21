LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad will announce a significant reorganization Tuesday due to budget restrictions and anticipated retirements.
Conrad sent a memo to all personnel Monday, that was obtained by WDRB News, that says major changes will go into effect on Dec. 1. Division mergers are still in the planning phase, but some of the changes include:
- The Special Operations Divisions and the Community Services Division will become one.
- The Narcotics Division and the Ninth Mobile Division will be consolidated.
- The fugitive squad will then be transferred to the Major Crimes Division.
More details and changes will be coming as plans are finalized, but this comes four months after Metro Council approved major budget cuts to city departments because of the city's pension obligation.
