LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is holding a training for its Bomb Squad in Crestwood on Monday.
People around Interstate 71 and Highway 329 could possibly hear explosions during the regular training session.
LMPD says it will set off seven small explosions between 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday.
The training will take place away from buildings, and people in the area won't be able to see the explosions, according to LMPD.
