LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Almost a month after announcing it would no longer respond to burglary alarms during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisville Metro Police Department has changed its policy.
Chief Steve Conrad said he reversed the policy, announced in March, "based on some concerns we have heard from the community, as well as some situations where criminals are taking advantage of the pandemic."
Conrad said if the department becomes understaffed, the decision could be revisited. He said LMPD's staffing has been "largely unaffected" by the coronavirus so far.
"This is an uncertain time and has required us to make adjustments we’ve never made before," Conrad said."That’s why we are constantly evaluating our staffing and operations and will continue to make changes as the situation dictates."
The department will continue reports over the phone in many non-violent incidents, to protect officers and the public from spreading the coronavirus.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the department had decided in March that it would no longer respond to several emergency situations, including some burglaries and speeding, public intoxication, hit-and-run accidents and non-injury accidents.
