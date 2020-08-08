LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler died in an apparent drowning Saturday in Louisville's Wilder Park neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police said.
According to a news release, LMPD officers were called to a home near West Whitney Avenue and South First Street around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on the report of a toddler who was found in a pool.
Officers blocked several roads to quickly transport the child to Norton Children's Hospital, LMPD said.
"Unfortunately, the child was pronounced deceased after arriving," said Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the department.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, Smiley said.
