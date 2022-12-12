LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is touting a successful year in taking down some of the most violent criminals in Louisville.
The unit commander for the department's Criminal Interdiction Division (CID) — which focuses on drugs, gangs and guns — credits that success to a better approach.
"We're not just going after narcotics for the sake of narcotics," said Maj. Aaron Crowell. "It's individuals who are driving violent crime in Louisville and, unfortunately, narcotics and violent crime go hand-in-hand."
Crowell said his officers have accomplished an average 100% increase this year over 2021 in the number of arrests made and the amount of drugs and guns seized in the city.
That equates to 447 felony arrests, $1.8 million in cash seized and 345 illegal guns confiscated. As for the amount of drugs taken in by the unit, more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana, more than 850 pounds of meth, 18 pounds of heroin, 165 pounds of fentanyl and more than 300,000 illegal pills — a majority of which were found laced with fentanyl.
1 of 13
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police. (LMPD photo)
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Drugs seized by LMPD in 2022
The results of a drug bust made by Louisville Metro Police in 2022. (LMPD photo)
Crowell said the game changer has been the department partnering with the ATF, the FBI, the DEA and Homeland Security for investigations now on a regular basis.
"It's a more robust investigation rather than one-hitters that we're going out one day and getting one, and the next day we see what else we can do," he said. "We're putting long-term investigations together."
That also means working closely with federal prosecutors and LMPD funneling more cases through the federal court system for harsher penalties for those convicted.
"The biggest benefit to us is federal time, is real time when we put bad guys in jail they stay in jail, and we haven't had that for several years in the county, in the state system," said Crowell.
CID changed its approach about two years ago. Crowell said LMPD has tried several different schools of thought over the last decade trying to drive down violent crime. Now, Crowell said he is fighting for consistency as his division is getting results.
"We can always improve the plan, we can tweak it, we can do better, but we have to be consistent," he said.
But that consistency is in limbo as the search for a new police chief continues ahead of Chief Erika Shields' upcoming resignation.