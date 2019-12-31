LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD tow truck driver was killed Tuesday morning after something went wrong as he was trying to remove an abandoned pickup truck on I-64W near Cannons Lane.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said it happened around 9:15 a.m. That's when Washington says the driver, a civilian employee, was asked to tow a Ford F-150 that had been abandoned on the side of the interstate.
Washington says "while the tow truck operator was hooking up the F-150, something went wrong, and he was trapped under his vehicle and succumbed to those injuries."
Washington said no one else was involved. A passerby who saw what happened stopped and called police. He noted that the fatality happened exactly one year after LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht was buried after she died in a crash on Christmas Eve.
"Today is the day a year ago that we laid Deidre Mengedoht to rest, and you never forget that," Washington said.
Although no one else was involved, Washington reminded drivers about the "Slow Down or Move Over" law in Kentucky that requires drivers to slow down or change lanes when they see a first responder rendering aid at the side of the road.
"If you see a first responder on the side of the road, if you see a tow truck, if you see a bus -- I don't care what it is -- slow down and get over a lane."
The LMPD Traffic Unit and Public Integrity Unit are investigating.
The westbound lanes of I-64 were still closed early Tuesday afternoon, but the eastbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.
