LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Larry Kizer, the LMPD tow truck driver killed in a tragic accident on Interstate 64 on New Year's Eve will be laid to rest Thursday, following visitation on Wednesday.
Kizer's visitation is scheduled for today (Jan. 8), from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations in the Southwest Louisville Chapel.
The public is invited to attend visitation and services.
Kizer, a 62-year-old civilian tow truck driver working for LMPD, died in the line of duty as he was working to remove an abandoned Ford F-150 on I-64W near Cannons Lane around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 31. Police say he hooked the F-150 to his tow truck and crawled under it to disengage the transmission for towing.
Police say that's when his tow truck apparently rolled backward on him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kizer's memory be made to Alley Cat Advocates.
