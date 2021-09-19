LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two males were taken to the hospital after separate shootings that happened overnight Saturday.
LMPD responded to Finzer Street at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night after getting reports of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot injuries. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An hour later, officers were sent to the 3900 block of Bardstown Road, near Six Mile Lane, after a man suffered a graze wound due to a shooting. He was also taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not believe the shootings are related at this time.
They ask that anyone with information on the incidents call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
You can remain anonymous.
