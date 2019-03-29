LMPD unveils monument to fallen officer in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been two years, and life still rolls on at the corner of 26th and Duncan Streets, a busy intersection in the Portland neighborhood.
But don't be mistaken: People haven't forgotten what happened there, because remembrance is still very much alive.
On March 28, 2017, 30-year-old LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed at that intersection after his patrol car was hit during a chase.
"No matter how many years pass, this department will always pause on this day to honor his memory and the legacy he's left for his fellow officers," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.
Just a few blocks away from where the crash happened, with Rodman's widow and family watching, Conrad, Mayor Greg Fischer and others made Rodman's legacy shine even brighter when they pulled down a white tarp to reveal what was hiding underneath it: a grand statue, topped with an eagle, dedicated in Rodman's memory.
"Monuments like this are important," Fischer said. "I mean, we come together based on admiration and love, but there's obviously a lot of sadness on days like today."
It's a monument — outside Rodman's First Division — dedicated to him and anyone who pays the same sacrifice.
"I gotta tell you, it's my personal hope that we never have to add another name to this monument; that no other First Division officer or any officer in this city, for that sake, has to give his or her life in doing this job," Conrad said.
Maj. Andy McClinton, who commands the First Division, said it's an important gesture.
"It means a lot to our officers," he said. "Nick Rodman was a great officer; very well liked, very well respected in the First Division."
But even more than that, it also shows what he and LMPD mean to the community, since it was people who live here who helped pay for this.
The Portland Auxiliary, former Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton and others also played big roles in making it happen.
