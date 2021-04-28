LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police chased a stolen car through Shively, Pleasure Ridge Park and Fairdale before two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department crashed into each other.
It happened near the intersection of Preston Highway, South Park Road and Manslick Road in Okolona.
LMPD said the officers involved sustained minor injuries.
The crash happened as they chased a car that had been reported stolen Wednesday morning. The chase started near Seventh Street Road and Crums Lane and lasted for about 35 minutes.
Police eventually lost the suspect.
LMPD said it has a good description of the car and is still looking for the driver.
