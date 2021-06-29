LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stolen cars are being tied to some violent crimes in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields.
"What we're seeing is a number of vehicles are stolen, they're used for drive-by shootings," said Chief Shields on LMPD's most recent 'On The Record' podcast released Friday.
Criminal homicides and non-fatal shootings are both in the triple digits for the city this year. Shields say tackling the issue of stolen cars is part of the focus for tackling violence overall.
"We're seeing so many of our homicides have a stolen vehicle tied to them, if we turn a blind eye to these stolen cars, at that point, I may as well hand over guns to these folks as well," Shields said on the podcast.
LMPD says stolen cars being tied to violent crimes is not a new trend. According to the police department, a pattern began in 2019.
Data from LMPD shows auto thefts are up 14%, with the largest increase in the 5th Division at a 54% increase. Police say many of these cars are left unlocked with the keys inside.
Police also say LMPD has vehicles equipped with license plate readers and those are being deployed to the areas of the city most affected by violent crime. LMPD says when vehicles are reported stolen officers in the area are made aware.
