LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say witnesses reported seeing a man driving a burning vehicle into the Ohio River from a boat ramp at Cox Park early Monday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when 5th Division officers "responded to a call of a vehicle on fire and being driven into the river from the Cox Park Boat ramp." Witnesses told police they saw a male get out of the vehicle after driving it into the river, but he did not make it to the shore.
Louisville Fire and Rescue as well as the LMPD Air Unit and River Patrol are at the scene searching for the driver. Investigators believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to the news release.
We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more details become available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.