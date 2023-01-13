LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after losing control of her truck and crashing into a trestle supporting an overpass Friday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on 4th Street at Industry around 10 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was driving northbound on 4th Street, lost control and hit the trestle.
She was transported to University Hospital where she later died.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
