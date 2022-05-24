LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday night.
LMPD First Division officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of South 28th Street just before 11 p.m. That's near Green Alley.
On scene, officers found the woman with at least one gunshot wound, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
The woman, age unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The department did not have any suspects as of Tuesday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
