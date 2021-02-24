LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross Breckenridge Lane on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The crash happened before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
According to Mitchell, police determined through a preliminary investigation that the woman was crossing Breckenridge Lane northbound when she was hit by a passenger vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Mitchell did not say whether or not the driver of the car that hit the woman remained at the scene.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.