LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a train in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash streets.
Police then located a woman who was hit by a train while on the tracks. She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with "injuries that are serious," Ellis said.
LMPD is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.