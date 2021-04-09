LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in downtown Louisville Thursday evening after she honked her horn at another vehicle who allegedly cut her off, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD First Division officers responded to the shooting at 8th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near the Greyhound bus station, around 6:30 p.m. That's where officers found a woman, age unknown, suffering from a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
A 2-year-old child in the vehicle during the shooting was hurt "by flying debris but otherwise uninjured."
"The woman told officers the occupant of another vehicle fired at her after she blew her horn when the vehicle cut her off," Smiley said in a statement.
No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
