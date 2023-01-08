LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday.
Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got there.
The woman died at the scene.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.
