LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.
LMPD 6th Division responded to a call for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 this morning.
A preliminary investigation reveals that a woman was crossing Fegenbush Lane from east to west. wearing dark clothing when she was struck by a car heading southbound on Fegenbush Lane. As a result, the woman died at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties remained at the scene.
