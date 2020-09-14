LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new interim chief for the Louisville Metro Police Department began the transition to her new role Monday.
Yvette Gentry, the first Black woman to serve as Louisville's police chief, will work with Interim Chief Robert Schroeder until he retires Oct. 1.
Schroeder has served in the role since July, after former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was fired when Mayor Fischer learned that police officers did not record body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of David McAtee.
On Labor Day, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Gentry, former LMPD deputy chief, will be assuming the role of Interim LMPD Chief as the search continues for a new permanent chief.
Gentry has agreed to a six-month term and said she is not interested in becoming the permanent LMPD chief.
