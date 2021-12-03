LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's Shop with a Cop program just got a big boost.
Academy Sports donated $5,000 worth of gift cards to the department.
Officers will use the gift cards to find wish list items for 20 local families. The officers will then wrap the gifts and take them to the families at their homes.
"For our families in our community that are struggling -- whether financially, or with illness, or in any way -- every little bit helps to provide some holiday assistance for families in our community," said LMPD Ofc. Tonya Rocky Landry.
LMPD's Shop with A Cop program provides underprivileged children and their loved ones with gifts every December.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.