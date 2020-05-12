JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Help is now available for small, locally-owned businesses in Jeffersonville.
The city has partnered with One Southern Indiana to create a $250,000 loan fund called "Jeffersonville Sustains."
The loan is available for restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, boutiques, salons and retail shops that are locally-owned and not part of a national chain.
The 0% forgivable loan was created to keep small businesses "viable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery," according to organizers. Each business can apply for a loan of up to $5,000.
"It is in the best interest of the city to engage in every effort possible to breathe life into the local, small business community," said Scottie Maples, vice president of the Jeffersonsville City Council. "This program will do that for several of our unique businesses that have nowhere else to turn.”
Funds will be awarded based on need and can be used for payroll, rent and utilities.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, said, "Very few businesses – regardless of size – can survive two months with limited or no income. The Jeffersonville Sustains program will help the city’s public-facing establishments shore up their finances so they can overcome the economic effects of the pandemic.”
All businesses who have been provided a "Jefferonsville Sustains" loan will be notified by May 22.
