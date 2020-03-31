LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a local student was asked to write a letter to a community helper for homework, she chose to thank those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Amber Paulley sent WDRB the letter that her daughter Paiglee wrote to respiratory therapists.
"I am thankful that you are here. You help save people's lives, just like superheroes," Paiglee wrote. "Thank you for going to work and being around sick people."
"Maybe when I grow up, I can be just like you," Paiglee said at the end of the letter. She also added #TeamKY and #WeWillGetThroughThis.
Paulley said she hopes the letter lifts the spirits of healthcare workers.
