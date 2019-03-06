Local and state agencies go through 3-day K-9 training ahead of Kentucky Derby season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is putting on training this week to get handlers and their K-9s up to date on explosive training ahead of Kentucky Derby season.
Although testing has stayed the same, there are new odors as technology changes with explosives. And the K-9s are learning to detect them.
It's all part of the National Odor Recognition Test (NORT). About 20 local and state agencies from Kentucky, North Carolina and Illinois are in Louisville for the three-day training session.
ATF officials say ahead of large events like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals or Kentucky Derby, they try to hold a training course in those locations as a refresher.
Derby season starts in just five weeks.
The ATF not only provides explosives but also homemade explosives.
"Many departments don't have access to homemade explosives," said Cody Monday, an ATF K-9 trainer. "So our chemists in our lab create these homemade explosives. We bring them out here in a safe manor, we imprint the dogs on them and insure they are good before leaving here. 13.
The K-9s are tested by having their handler take them around 15 cans, five of which have explosives in them. The other 10 have distractors.
Trainers said by the end of training, the K-9s should be able to distinguish the difference between a real explosive and a fake one.
In addition to odor training, the K-9 teams are also put through real-life scenarios.
Once the teams complete the training this week, they are NORT certified for two years.
