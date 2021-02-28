LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local anti-violence activist Christopher 2X says Louisville surpassed the homicide record for the month of February.
2X said 14 homicides were reported this February, making it the deadliest February on record.
“We’ve now had 13 straight months of double-digit homicides which is unbelievable. I’ve been tracking homicides for years, and never thought it could get this bad. So many families and children are suffering as a result,” said 2X.
Non-fatal shootings were also above average for the month, with 42 reported as of Feb. 27, according to 2X and LMPD homicide data. So far this year, LMPD reports 32 homicides and another 92 people wounded from gunfire.
2X says the violence is impacting more young people and females. Louisville ended 2020 with a record 173 homicides. Non-fatal shootings also broke records last year, with 586 reported.
Related Stories:
- Louisville sees deadliest January on record, according to local anti-violence activist
- Louisville shatters record for homicides, nonfatal shootings in 2020
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.