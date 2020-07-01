LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - One of Louisville’s biggest events, the St. James Court Art Show, has been canceled, eliminating a significant revenue stream for would-be exhibitors.
Each year, more than 600 artists from around the country display works for nearly 300,000 attendees.
Artists who relied heavily on the show to sell their arts and crafts are disappointed.
“I don’t have many opportunities like St. James to get into the community alongside my artwork,” said Samantha Ludwig, an independent artist from Louisville. “About three-fourths of the artwork that I got paid for came from St. James. It’s a huge opportunity.”
The art show is nationally known as one of the top in the country. It’s a juried show where the entries must be accepted before they are allowed to be displayed.
Some small artists and crafters, such as Moss Hill, have retail stores but refer to the show as the ‘Black Friday of the art world.’
“The show itself is very difficult to get into. We’ve always been very lucky they chose us,” said Moss Hill co-owner Jeanine Moneypenney, who has been part of the show for 14 years.
Show officials, including Executive Director Howard Rosenberg, started talking about delaying the show in March but were hopeful it would happen. On Monday it was announcement that it would not.
“This hurts, but at the same time we had to look at what was the most prudent thing to do,” Rosenberg said. “Hopefully over time people will be able to make this up, but it was sad for everybody.”
In a world of Instagram and Etsy, artists including Ludwig place great value in being able to share their art in-person.
“Getting those personal connections and getting to talk about your artwork is something that is more valuable than anything else in the art world,” she said.
The artists and vendors that were accepted by the jury for 2020 will be allowed to participate in 2021.
