JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Halloween is made for kids, filled with candy, costumes and fun.
But there's a more sinister side of the holiday, something horror movies don't even explore: sex offenders looking for an opportunity. And it doesn't matter what class you fall in or the subdivision you call home, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.
"There are many, many neighborhoods where people would not expect to find sex offenders where they are indeed living," he said.
Protecting the innocent is the priority No. 1 for local authorities in the weeks leading up to Halloween. The Department of Corrections works with Indiana sheriff's offices to enforce strict rules. Some paroled sex offenders have restrictions during trick or treating hours.
"The Department of Corrections will be calling individuals they are supervising on Halloween night, making them report to locations to make sure they're in compliance," Mull said.
Other predators who can stay home are not allowed to decorate, must keep outside lights off, and some have to post signs saying they're not handing out candy.
"Unfortunately, we find that these rules and these conditions that we put on sex offenders don't always constrain them and how they behave," Mull said.
So, officials are doing their best to keep everyone in the know. Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin posted to Facebook about a sex offender who just moved in.
"This is strictly a safety issue," Goodin said. "Knowledge is power."
Mull is pleading with parents to take a fresh look at his county's registry. His experience in the criminal justice system has made him all too aware the chances of child predators re-offending are high.
To check for sex offenders in your neighborhood, click here.
