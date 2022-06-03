LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a birthday to remember for 3-year-old TJ Parks of Louisville.
"What's that?"
That was maybe the most common question from the 3-year-old, but an uncommon treat to get a fire truck tour at Shively Police and Fire Headquarters on Dixie Highway.
TJ's mom said he had already been made a junior officer by a neighbor firefighter.
"One of his favorite things in the world is fire trucks and he loves firefighters, so I wanted to make his dream come true so I brought him here to meet you guys and have a good time out here looking at the trucks," Arivia Parks said.
TJ also loves police officers and garbage trucks. His mother may already have plans mapped out for his next few birthdays.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.