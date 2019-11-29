LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local small business owners are hoping to cash in during the holiday shopping weekend.
Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of "Small Business Saturday" where people nationwide are encouraged to buy holiday gifts from local small businesses.
According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., roughly 67 cents stays in the local community. Since the shop small movement began in 2010, consumers have reported spending more than $100 billion dollars on Small Business Saturday.
