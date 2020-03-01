SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shift Empire, a local car enthusiast group, hosted a car meet Sunday to honor a Louisville boy battling brain cancer.
Hundreds of car owners brought their vehicles to Shelbyville on March 1 in honor of 8-year-old David Turner, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.
WDRB interviewed Turner in January, when he became an honorary Taco Bell employee for the day. Turner is a car enthusiast — his favorite car is a C7 Corvette.
"I know they worked hard to get his favorite type of car out here, so it's really exciting that people just show up for him," his mother, Elizabeth Turner, said.
Event organizers were blown away by the turnout Sunday for the event "Doin' it for David." "We just want to bring the community together to do something good for somebody. It's bigger than us," Shift Empire President Alex Mac-Crittendon said.
All of the money raised at the event will go to the Turner family.
