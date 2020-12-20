LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local car wash and 106.9 are teaming up to help get kids' Christmas wishes to Santa. The partnership is a first to help families who didn't get to see Santa in person this year.
This year, a visit with Santa looked a lot different due social distancing. So, while Saint Nick is definitely coming to town, maybe kids didn't get the opportunity to talk with the big man himself. "We are Louisville's original Christmas music station. So, we do have some ties with the North Pole we've built up over the years," said MJ of 106.9.
The radio station and Thomas Car Wash are calling in a favor to Santa Claus. "Whatever we can do to put a smile on people's faces this year, let alone this time this year. So, we wanted to do something, and we couldn't really figure out what," said Kristina Johns of Thomas Car Wash.
The family-run business of more than 70 years gives year-round.
The radio station remembered its "CarnEvil" Halloween carwash back in October and gave them a call. "She said, 'we've got this one idea and it's called Santa Calls,'" Johns said.
Each week, children have posted their wish list on 106.9's Facebook page or they leave a message for Santa through its open mic app. "To hear these little voices and to hear the excitement," MJ said. "We shuffle them up to Santa to the North Pole, and then they draw from the pot. It's really been great."
Santa chooses a child each week to call and guarantees them at least one item on their Christmas list. Then, the elves at Thomas Car Wash will help Santa shop and deliver the gifts. "Who better to help than the big guy?!" MJ said.
2020 has changed a lot, but not people's will to give, to bring some much-needed cheer. "It's not just gifts," Johns said. "While it's great, that's amazing. It's more about the impact that you can have on people."
The last call will be Wednesday. Organizers hope to do this again next year.
The carwash also picks a local nonprofit each month to donate 20-25 percent of its profits. The business also bought gift cards from restaurants this year to give out to people.
