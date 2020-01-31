LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children at St. Michael's Catholic School who are dealing with serious issues now have somewhere new and colorful to turn to: a Buddy Bench.
American Legion member Becky Hoskins came up with the idea of getting a Buddy Bench at the school in Middletown. She said it can help students who are being bullied or dealing with problems at home.
Schools have to collect 100 pounds of bottle caps to earn a bench. In return, they'll get the recycled plastic in any color.
"It can be for letting the teachers know you have a problem at home, and (you) don't know who to talk to," Hoskins said.
Students are also encouraged to use the bench if they feel left out or lonely.
St. Michaels is the seventh school in the state to receive a Buddy bench. Hoskins said it has helped connect children in the other six schools.
"We have spoken with the teachers and principals, and they said it is used on a continuous basis," she said. "They were surprised that so many kids were using it."
Third-grader Brady Wise said the bench is a nice addition to his school.
"I think when people are having a hard time during the day when they go to recess, they can go ask their teacher if they can go and sit on this bench and have a better day," he said.
The next Buddy Bench will be delivered to North Bullitt High School in two weeks in memory of 17-year-old Jesse Schott, who passed away after years of battling cancer.
"I would love to see one in every school in the entire state and in every school in the nation," Hoskins said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.