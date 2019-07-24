LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are working with more than 100 students to make sure their summers are safe.
On Wednesday, around 120 students learned about all kinds of outdoor precautions.
LMPD is partnering with other organizations to teach children about everything from boating and fishing safety to how to avoid poisonous critters and plants in the area. Children will also learn about rescue efforts by running through a maze, experiencing a live fire demonstration and more.
"I think that if we can instill these principles in the children early on, that maybe they'll carry these same concepts into adulthood and we'll have a safer community as a result," said Brittany Gilock, of LMPD.
Fish and Wildlife, the U of L Ecology department and the Louisville Fire Department partnered with LMPD to make today's event.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.