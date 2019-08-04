LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Northeast Christian Church gathered to help 32 different schools prepare for the upcoming school year by making sure the campuses look their best.
More than 2,000 members gathered to put the finishing touches on the exteriors of local schools.
Volunteers laid mulch, raked leaves, and pulled weeds at schools throughout Louisville and Oldham County with more than 50 people joining to help at Breckenridge-Franklin Elementary today.
Organizers say the inside of the schools are usually well taken care of but principals say the outsides often need the most work.
"We're going to find different ways to grow but the biggest thing we're always going to do is respond to the needs and if some of these needs ever change then we adjust how we can continue to help out our schools, help out our city and help out our community," said David McKinley, marketing director for Northeast Christian Church.
The church began its cleanup movement in 2014.
