LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pastors from some of Kentucky's oldest and largest baptist churches heard concerns Tuesday about recent violence.
Those concerns were shared by Louisville civil rights icon, Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott, pastor of King Solomon Baptist Church, who was the keynote speaker at the session of the Central District Baptist Association. This year's session is being hosted by Rev. Alyce French Johnson and Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in west Louisville. The 150-year-old coalition of churches has survived in spite hard times that included the Great Depression and Jim Crow.
During his fiery keynote address Tuesday, Elliott reminded people in attendance of how far they've come.
"That's what Dr. King told Gov. Wallace when we were marching in Alabama," Elliott said. "If we come together, God will help us."
Elliott is a local civil rights soldier who earned his stripes marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s. He's well aware of the ongoing violence and believes police need people's help.
"We are not going to police our way out of this mess," he said.
That's why after nearly 60 years on the battle field, Elliott is taking on another dangerous adversary: Metro Louisville's ongoing violence. He said the recent violence has claimed the lives of some of the youngest people he's eulogized this year.
"I just did for two teenagers, and the one who did the killing is a teenager," Elliott said.
It is an epidemic that Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad stressed could be remedied if people would lock their cars, secure guns and talk to detectives.
"It is going to take people getting involved, and that is the only way we are going to be in the position to stop the retaliation, to stop the fear and to truly hold people accountable," Conrad said earlier this month.
Elliott agrees and believes jobs are another solution.
"We gotta get these young people involved in something constructive," he said.
Several years ago, Elliott helped create a program called Jesus and a Job and believes putting ex-felons to work is another solution. He brought a living example to Tuesday's session.
Raven Sanders, a former gang member, said he lost a close friend several years ago, and that was a painful wake-up call.
"I used to ride around with an AK-47 in broad daylight, looking for trouble," Sanders said. "I had to watch his mom go to his casket and ask to see him one more time."
Sanders said that motivated him to put down the guns and get others to do the same.
”For too long, I was part of the problem," he said. "I’m obligated to be part of the solution."
But Sanders admits it's not easy. He shared one of his recent rejections.
"He said, 'If somebody shoots at me, I'm going to shoot back,'" he recalled. "This young man is 19 years old ... and he was not trying to hear anything I was talking about."
Despite the rejection, Sanders said he'll keep trying and he's got a strong support group.
"I have to. I am proof," he said.
"We got to get these teenagers ... because they're not coming to church until we go get them," Elliott said.
The event includes an annual summit for youth ages 5-17 years old.
This year's Central District Baptist Association wraps up Wednesday evening.
