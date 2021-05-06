LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 70 years, communities across the country have gathered at the same time on the first Thursday in May for the National Day of Prayer.
On Thursday, from noon to 12:40 p.m., community members gathered to pray at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana. A "diverse group" of local residents offered prayer, encouragement and music during the event, according to a news release.
"It's wonderful to see different ones," said Roxanne Haley with the Salvation Army. "You know we have people my age, people older, people younger. We all need prayer. We need to be together and congregate as one."
Organizers said the socially-distant event was a "welcome change" from last year's virtual event.
