LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 130,000 masks are being donated to Louisville kids.
Last week, Louisville leaders announced a new program hoping to emphasize mask wearing and keeping kids safe during the pandemic.
The initiative is called "Masks for Kids."
The idea began with community activist Christopher 2X and his Game Changers organization. New masks are being donated for the program, a bulk of which will go to students in Jefferson County Public Schools.
Soon after the initiative was announced, a donor offered 132,000 masks to the cause. Monday, Christopher 2X and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Kyana Packaging Solutions as the donor.
In addition to the masks, the local family-owned company is donating 3,000 small bottles of hand sanitizer and another 200 large refill bottles. Monday, the donation was unloaded from a Kyana Packaging truck.
"When I saw the story, saw the PSA, we knew we had extra masks and sanitizer in stock and we kind of talked amongst ourselves and decided what can we do to help, so this is what we came up with," said David White, with Kyana Packaging Solutions.
White said he is happy to be able to help.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio thanked White for the donation.
"We have 96,000 students in JCPS ... 96,000," Pollio said. "We need to make sure we have a mask for every student, every day and that means not only this year, but we believe students will be wearing masks at the start of next year as well. So all of these masks are going to make a huge difference in supporting students."
Donations for Masks for Kids can be dropped off at any of the 10 YMCA locations in the region, now through mid-March.
