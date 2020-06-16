LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A local company delivered pizza to Louisville Metro Police officers Tuesday night to show support during a time of unrest.
Jackson Sod Co. donated the pizzas to Eighth Division officers. The company's owner, Tom Douglas, is a retired police officer.
The company said it made the donation because officers "are sacrificing a lot for their community" and spending time away from their families and loved ones.
"These men and women are out here working under incredible circumstances," said Jerry Colston, the company's operations manager.
"It seems just like the world is kind of against the police right now, and we just wanted to show them that there are people out here that still support them," he said.
