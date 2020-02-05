LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From a “cover-up” to a “flagrant abuse of power by the U.S. House,” Kentucky federal legislators viewed President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal through predictably partisan lenses.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted along party lines to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney, of Utah, broke with the GOP.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter that the impeachment architects assaulted norms and traditions.
"They attacked due process, the office of the presidents, and the Senate's sole power to try impeachments," the Republican senator wrote.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on Twitter that Democrats “cooked up two articles of impeachment” against the president.
“This has been a flagrant abuse of power by the U.S. House, and it took the Senate to end this charade,” Paul wrote.
“America deserves better in the future,” he wrote, “and I hope we won’t go down such a partisan-driven path again.”
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said the acquittal “concludes the biggest cover-up in U.S. history.”
“Our founders foresaw a president who would refuse to uphold his constitutional oath, but they failed to imagine nearly an entire party in Congress refusing theirs,” Yarmuth said in a news release.
The congressman criticizes the Senate for not calling witnesses and warned that the acquittal would embolden the president.
“President Trump will not stop. We all know that. A man with no shame cannot be shamed. He is unfit for office and will continue to exploit it for personal gain, and now—thanks to the cowardice of nearly every Senate Republican—he is above the law,” Yarmuth said.
“This is a dark day for America,” he said, “and a century from now, the damage done by this President and Mitch McConnell’s Senate will continue to reverberate.”
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., said on Twitter that the impeachment matter has kept legislators from doing important work.
"This phony impeachment process essentially held hostage much of the real work of this congressional body for months, but it is finally ‘game over’ for the Democrats’ politically-motivated charade," Rogers wrote.
