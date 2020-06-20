LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of Juneteenth, Waterfront Park became a space for healing and reflection.
The Black Counseling and Consulting Collaborative hosted a therapy event Saturday afternoon. Organizers said racial trauma has plagued the Louisville community for years and is at a peak with the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, Black residents who were shot and killed by authorities in the past year.
During this difficult time, a group of licensed mental health professionals were on hand to help families heal — through therapy with people who understand.
"For the Black community to actually see there are therapists in the community who look like you, who can understand your story where you don't have to be retraumatized, and understand verbiage," said Ananeicia Williams, a licensed clinical social worker. "We wanted to just bring together a community and also healing where they can just feel free."
Saturday's event featured yoga, healing circles and group therapy sessions.
