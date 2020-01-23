LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trends in the marine and RV industries can be a sign of the strength of our nation's economy, and local experts said all signs point to growth.
Big crowds are filling the Kentucky Exposition Center this week for the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow.
"When the economy is good they're ready to spend that money," said Larry Root, owner of Root's RV in Mitchell, Indiana. "It is an indicator of how the economy is going in your area."
Root said things are good for RV dealers right now.
"We have big stocks right now, inventories are good because sales have been good, so everybody is pretty much feeling good," he said.
According to a new Gallup Poll, Americans' confidence in the U.S. economy is higher than any point in about two decades.
Sellers said RV buyer demographics are also changing, and people are getting interested at a younger age.
"It's a way of life," said Gary Hughes, with Youngblood's RV Supercenter. "I've never had anybody tell me they wish they had not done it."
Some dealers reported seeing more baby boomers purchasing RVs, and others said they've seen an increase in millennials purchasing campers or RVs.
"A lot of our younger generation, you might say also like to travel," Root said. "They may want to stay here for a little while, they may want to go where it's warm and work."
The marine industry is also on the rebound after it took a hit about a decade ago.
"It was rock bottom but we've come a long way from there," said Tim McDaniel, a spokesperson for the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
"People are buying boats which haven't they haven't been doing a lot of times in the last few years," he said.
He believes more people hitting the water in newer, more expensive boats signals that confidence in the country's financial state.
"Right now all signs are pointing to a much better economy," McDaniel said.
The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow runs through Sunday.
