LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- More than 2,200 Kentuckians have contracted COVID-19 in Kentucky, and 115 have died from the disease, though at least 653 people have recovered.
The novel coronavirus mortality rate in Kentucky hovers around 5%, compared to the national rate of 4.3%, based on data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The global rate is at 6.4%.
Dr. John Klein, vice dean of research at the University of Louisville and a kidney doctor, said Kentucky's rate is higher in part because the state is conducting only about half as many tests as other states.
"Testing arrived late here because much of the testing material was diverted to hotspots," Klein said.
Kentucky is now playing catch up, which is skewing any mortality rate comparisons. But, Klein said, the numbers of deaths and new infections still serve a purpose.
"Following the day-to-day numbers with the governor and with the mayor, I think (is) a good thing to do because they focus our attention on the need to maintain the intensity of our social distancing," Klein said.
It could take three to five years to understand exactly why Kentucky has a higher mortality rate, he said.
"If I offer just a theory ... what we're seeing is the years and years of the social determinants of health that are coming home to roost. So, for years and years, people in public health have talked about how much more Kentuckians smoke, how much more lung disease they have as a consequence, how people who don't have a access to nutritious food in a number of urban and rural areas, and that leads to more obesity, and more diabetes and more hypertension.
"Those are, not coincidentally, the factors nationally that are associated with higher mortalities. ... We just happen to have more of those in Kentucky," Klein said.
Health experts predict Kentucky is approaching its COVID-19 peak.
"The Institute for Health Management and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, is the one that's most widely used in government at the national level," Klein said. "They predict that our peak will come in about seven to 14 days.
The next big challenge will be antibody testing to find out who's had the virus and who is immune, he said.
